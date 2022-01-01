Go
Toast

Chef Mikes

Come in and enjoy!

73 Highland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss$10.00
8 oz beef patty with sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese
Fries$5.95
Tater Tots$5.00
Hot Dog (kid)$5.00
Hamburger$10.00
8 oz beef patty with your choice of toppings
Onion Rings$7.00
hand cut and hand breaded
Burger (kid)$5.00
Chicken Strips (kid)$7.00
FriedChicken Sandwich$10.95
Cheeseburger$10.00
8 oz beef patty with your choice of cheese and other toppings
See full menu

Location

73 Highland Ave

Needham MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Biltmore Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550

Spiga

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dunn Gaherin's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Echo Bridge Restaurant

No reviews yet

3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston