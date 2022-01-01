Go
Toast

Chef Peter's Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

19260 N. Westbrook Parkway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

19260 N. Westbrook Parkway

Peoria AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats

No reviews yet

The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats
A Neighborhood hangout & nostalgic Michigander gathering place. Serving Detroit style Pizza & many Michigan offerings.
Kind of a bar & grill & pizza & sports

Arizona Broadway Theatre

No reviews yet

Please come join us!

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biryani Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston