Chef Point Colleyville

Modern Bar & Restaurant

5220 TX-121

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMESEAN PINK$20.00
SHRIMP SCAMPI$24.00
SIDE OF GARLIC BREAD (3PCS)$1.00
HAMBURGER$14.00
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
Fresh romaine leaves and parmesan cheese tossed in house made Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN PESTO PASTA$19.00
BREAD PUDDING$12.00
Made fresh daily and smothered in our own hot cognac sauce.
Blackened Stuffed Chicken$30.00
Hand stuffed with pepper jack cheese and fresh crab meat, smothered in Asiago sauce mixed with onions and tomatoes served over linguine.
What Nots$11.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
MONTE CRISTO$14.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
Location

5220 TX-121

Colleyville TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
