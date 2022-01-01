Go
Come in and enjoy! During these difficult times we are offering takeout and delivery services only. About the restaurant and Chef: "Bold blue hues and tree of life symbols adorn chef Prasad Chirnomula’s eponymous new restaurant in New Canaan. Chirnomula, a James Beard honoree and Fairfield County fixture since 1999, is best known for his former Thali, Oaxaca Kitchen and INDIA outposts. From Delhi to Kolkata to London, the menu lists the place each entrée originated. Chirnomula pays tribute to his mother—who instilled in him his love of cooking—by referencing “My Mom’s” recipe for Fish Curry and Chicken Andhra. In addition to Fish Curry try the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo. Appropriately billed “chef to table,” Chirnomula frequently leaves the kitchen to greet customers."

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

62 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower Manchurian$12.00
Garlic cilantro scallion sweet spicy chili sauce...Vegan & Hot
Saag Paneer - Half$12.50
Spinach and paneer cheese with hints of fenugreek
Garlic Naan$5.45
Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread, specked with crushed garlic & baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor
Chicken Tikka Masala$23.75
Grilled chicken kabab in slow simmered creamy tomato sauce...Gluten Free &
Onion Kulcha Naan$4.95
Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread specked with finely chopped and squeezed Spanish onions and baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor
Samosa$8.95
Triangular pastry with spiced peas and potatoes...Vegan & Hot
Basmati Rice$4.00
Chicken Korma$23.75
Grilled chicken in cardamom cream sauce...Gluten Free
Naan$5.00
Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor
Saag Paneer - Full$19.50
Spinach and paneer cheese with hints of fenugreek
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

62 Main Street

New Canaan CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

