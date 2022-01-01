Chef Rich's Kitchen

Go
Fast, friendly and fresh. We serve gourmet burgers, the best chicken wings and many other unique items all made from high quality, fresh ingredients. Taste the difference.
M-TH 11-8
FRI-SAT 11-9

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2521 W Schrock Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings$6.00
Cheese Sticks$6.50
Mozzarella Sticks in Egg Roll Wrappers w/Marinara
Reuben Egg Rolls
House Prepared Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss in an Egg Roll Wrapper Served with Our Zesty House Made 1000 Island
Gyro$7.50
Traditional Greek Sandwich w/Lamb-Beef Mixture, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Made Greek Dressing on Grilled Pita Bread
Ghost Pepper Mac & Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
1/3 lb Egg Rolls Stuffed with Smoked Brisket and Ghost Pepper Mac n Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
12 Wings$12.00
*NEW* Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$10.00
Marinated and Seasoned Boneless Breast, Hand Breaded and Deep Fried to Crispy, Juicy Perfection. On a Toasted Pretzel Bun w/Lettuce and Tomato. Served With Our Fresh Cut Double Fried Fries
Good Ol' American Burger$11.00
6 oz Patty w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. Your Choice of Cheese
Sriracha Burger$13.00
6 oz Sriracha Beef Patty w/Caramelized Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Sriracha Ranch Sauce, Swiss and Lettuce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

