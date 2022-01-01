Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

Go
SEAFOOD

2165 N. Western Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2pc)$8.50
2pc - Crunchy wrapper stuffed with pork, shrimp, glass noodles, cabbage and carrots.
(G, SH)
Dry Chili Chicken$16.50
VERY SPICY- Crispy chicken wok tossed with ginger, garlic, scallion and lots of dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.
Crab Rangoon (4pc)$8.50
Fried wonton wrapper stuffed with cream cheese and crab.
(G, FF, SH)
Orange Chicken$14.50
Crispy chicken in orange sauce with onion and broccoli. (*G*)
CHOPSTICKS
Order as many as you need. They do not come automatically with your order.
Dan Dan Noodles with Peanuts and Pork$14.50
VERY SPICY- Thick egg noodles, ground pork, sesame paste, peanuts and Sichuan peppercorns.
(G, *PN*)
Mongolian Beef$17.50
SPICY- Tender beef with hoisin, dark soy and chili vinegar. Served with crispy cellophane noodles.
(*G*, *SH*)
Wontons in Chili Oil (6pc)$11.50
6pc - SPICY- Thin, noodle-like wrapper filled with pork, ginger, garlic chives, Thai chilies and black vinegar.
(G)
Dry-Fried Green Beans$9.50
MILD - Wok-fried green beans. Sweet & spicy glaze. Crispy garlic (G)
Potstickers (4pc)$11.50
Thicker dough stuffed with pork and cabbage, served with a tamari-fresno dipping sauce.
(G)
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2165 N. Western Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
