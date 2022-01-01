C&F e-gift card
Chef Vivian Howard's flagship Southern regionally inspired restaurant. Located in the North Carolina Coastal plain, Chef & the Farmer is warm, genuine and authentic dinning experience.
120 W Gordon St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 W Gordon St
Kinston NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Inside Scoop
Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Hill Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Mad Hatter
Come in and enjoy!
Chef & the Farmer
Thoughtful, creative food rooted in Eastern North Carolina ingredients and traditions.