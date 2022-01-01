CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
Open for Indoor Dinning Only.
Tuesday Thru Sunday.
111 S Albion Pl • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 S Albion Pl
Atlantic City NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SJI Atlantic City Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Cuba Libre Atlantic City
Come on in and enjoy!
Ri Ra
Rí Rá is located in “The Quarter” of the Tropicana Casino on the south end of the famed Boardwalk. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Atlantic City. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub that is a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike; offering an impressive line-up of live music, a comprehensive drink list and fare that exceeds pub standards.
Wild Honey
Come in and enjoy!