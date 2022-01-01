Go
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

Open for Indoor Dinning Only.
Tuesday Thru Sunday.

111 S Albion Pl • $$$

Avg 4.8 (2784 reviews)

Crab Cakes (2) Drizzle with Basil Oil$46.95
Two large Colossal Crab Meat Crab Cakes broiled, drizzle Basil Oil , you can add baby greens .
Veal Parmigiana$34.95
Two Milk Fed Veal Cutlets breaded pan-fried and baked with marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Tossed Salad$11.95
House Salad made with iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoni, sharp provolone cheese, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, chopped red onions and garlic croutons with our house extra virgin olive oil/balsamic vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Linguini$24.95
Pasta Imported From Italy
Each Entree Pasta will come with light sauce with extra sauce on the side.
Chilean Sea Bass Macadamia Nut Crusted, Sweet Tequila, Lime & Honey Sauce$34.95
Broiled filet baked with macadamia crusting and finished in our sweet tequila-lime and honey sauce.
Penne$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana$29.95
Two breaded chicken breasts pan-fried, and baked with marinara, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Pie$13.95
Chocolate and peanut butter pie with butter crust bottom.
Pounded Rib Veal Chop Parmigiana$47.95
Our Signature Pounded Rib Veal Chop, breaded, and pan-fried topped with marinara, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Chilled Banana Cream Pie$13.95
Chilled cream pie with sliced bananas on chocolate cookie crust bottom, Chocolate Sauce Serve On Side

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Cash-Only
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
111 S Albion Pl

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
