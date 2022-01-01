Go
Toast

Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go

Cajun inspired Take-Out & Delivery fare.

350 Worthington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken with veg & rice$12.95
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
Jambalaya$12.95
Cajun Fried Chicken Po'Boy$10.95
Shrimp Gumbo$8.95
Red Beans & Rice$9.95
Cajun Pasta$12.95
Cajun Hot Dog no fries$3.00
House-Made Lemonade$1.95
Chicken Gumbo$6.95
See full menu

Location

350 Worthington Street

Springfield MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frigo Foods - Springfield

No reviews yet

Make it a Frigo's Night!

Northern Soul Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Student Prince Restaurant

No reviews yet

Special Take Out Menu

Hot Table

No reviews yet

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston