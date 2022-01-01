Go
Chef Zorba's Restaurant

Since 1979, Chef Zorba's has been one of Denver’s most iconic Greek diners, offering breakfast-all-day, salads, burgers, sandwiches, hearty entrees & homemade desserts. Our huge Athenian Salad is legendary & our gyros & baklava are second to none!

2626 E. 12th Avenue

Popular Items

Gyro Plate$15.95
Extra/Side Tzatziki$0.75
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
Extra/Side Ranch$0.75
Baklava$5.50
Fountain Drink$2.95
Char Grilled Chicken Pita$11.95
marinated in lemon, garlic & oregano char-grilled rolled in warm pita with tzatziki, diced onions & tomatoes & choice of side
Gyro Sandwich$11.75
thin slices of seasoned ground lamb & beef, shaved to order off the spit rolled in warm pita with tzatziki, diced onions & tomatoes & choice of side
Falafel Sandwich$10.95
crispy falafel rolled in warm pita with tzatziki, diced tomatoes & lettuce with choice of side
Athenian Salad$11.95
crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, imported feta, kalamata olives, dolmathes, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg & greek red wine vinaigrette with warm pita bread
Location

2626 E. 12th Avenue

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
