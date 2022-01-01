Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Since 1979, Chef Zorba's has been one of Denver’s most iconic Greek diners, offering breakfast-all-day, salads, burgers, sandwiches, hearty entrees & homemade desserts. Our huge Athenian Salad is legendary & our gyros & baklava are second to none!
2626 E. 12th Avenue
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
