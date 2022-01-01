Go
Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW

Popular Items

Original Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion,
pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
Straight Up Pizza$13.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, evoo
$40 Dinner$40.00
Available Monday-Sunday 3 pm-closing.
Wings$14.00
buffalo or honey sriracha, cg ranch
CG Burger$17.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
$25 Lunch$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
French Fries
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
Classic Caesar$12.00
parmesan, croutons
Sauteed Garlic Broccoli$6.00
Location

2201 M St NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
