With over forty years of combined experience in the culinary industry, the founders Jozef Harrewyn and Scott Sorrell are committed to providing excellent service, followed by great food. We are an International style Cafe featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week. Chef’s corner also features fresh baked cakes, pastries and sweets that will please any palate. We are a specialty caterer-efficient, dependable, and prepared to advise you on any occasion.
Our wait staff is knowledgeable and our chef’s professionally trained.

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240

Williston VT

Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
