Chefs Lakay - 1839 Devra Dr
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1839 Devra Dr, Tallahassee FL 32303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
64Tally Gyro & Kebabs - 2039 West Pensacola Street
No Reviews
2039 West Pensacola Street Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tallahassee
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant