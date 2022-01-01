Chefs on the Run

Marios Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Mario’s Cuban cuisine is a fusion of Spanish, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Cuban recipes share spices and techniques with Spanish and African cooking, with some Caribbean influence in spice and flavor. This results in a unique, interesting and flavorful blend of the several different cultural influences.

At Mario’s Family Restaurant we pride ourselves in following the most legitimate Cuban culinary tradition to allow our guests to enjoy the deliciousness of the Cuban and Latin Cuisine in a family style restaurant.

Located just minutes away from the agricultural area of Homestead, Florida; Mario’s Family Restaurant uses the freshest ingredients possible. Surrounded by one of the richest Latin cultural mixes ever existed, Mario’s cooking style incorporates the influences, spices and ingredients form countries like Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and The Caribbean making an important contribution to such rich culinary rainbow.

