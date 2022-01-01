Go
Chefs on the Run is known for their BOLD flavor and Fresh product. Where everything is made to order
"Your taste buds will thank you "

10 E Mowry Dr.

Popular Items

Greek Tabouleh Salad$7.00
Tri color quinoa tabouleh (parsley, lemon juice, evoo) tonatoes , European cucumbers, feta cheese & tandoori naan.
Asian Veggie Bowl$16.00
Sauté vegetables tossed in chef Jodrick's Asian demi glaze, soy lime aioli, sriracha, & Rosemary jasmine rice.
Tripleta$12.00
Puerto Rican style street food 3 meat sandwich, sharp provolone, grilled onions, chimi aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, on a tandoori naan bread
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
Greek Steak Tabouleh$12.00
Churrasco, grilled onions red quinoa tabouleh mix, house lettuce mix, tomatoes, house lemon yogurt, tandoori naan bread
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
BOGO El Parce$21.00
•Roasted Panela cheese
•Sweet pineapple purée
•Criolla sauce
•Crispy plantain hay
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.00
Flat grilled chicken skewers served with French fries.
De Milo Salad$14.00
Spring lettuce blend, grape tomatoes, European cucumbers, tricolor quinoa tabouleh mix, Spiceology pickled red onions, feta cheese, lemon yogurt, grilled chicken
Ay Ay Ay$12.00
Fried chicken, tossed in Chef Jodrick’s habanero butter grilled onions, bleu cheese mousse, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a challah bun.
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
Chef La Sanguich$16.00
This is our Chef's go to sandwich packed with his favorite flavors, a la plancha chimichurri CAB churrasco steak, BelGioioso provolone, crusted feta cheese, spiceology pickled red onions, crispy plantain hay, chimichurri aioli, lemon yogurt, tandoori naan.
El Parce$14.00
•Roasted Panela cheese
•Sweet pineapple purée
•Criolla sauce
•Crispy plantain hay
Location

10 E Mowry Dr.

Homestead FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
