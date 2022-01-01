Go
Chef's Pho & Grill

SOUPS • PHO

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130 • $$

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef's Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice with egg, mixed diced carrot, corn, peas, cut green bean, cilantro, and your choice of: Egg, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Combo (beef, chicken, shrimp).
1-Protein Noodle$11.95
Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.
2-Protein Noodle$13.25
Pick your 2 best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.
Vietnamese Egg Roll$8.55
Crunchy Egg Rolls with mixed ground pork, mushroom, carrot, daikon, eggs, noodle, lettuce wrap, mint, served with house marinated fish sauce.
Chef's Combo Pho$8.55
Rare steak, brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe served with beef broth.
Pho Your Own Way$9.75
Create your own bowl of PHO now!
Spring Roll$6.75
Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, bean sprout, noodle, shrimps, and served with peanut sauce.
Baby Nood Soup$6.95
Vietnamese Pho noodle served with beef broth.
1-Protein Rice$11.95
Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, grilled pork chop, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, Vietnamese meatloaf, and Vietnamese pork rind.
Grilled Protein Roll$7.75
Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, mint, pickle daikon, noodle, cucumber, served with peanut sauce.
Location

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130

San Marcos CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
