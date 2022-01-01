Chef's Pho & Grill
Here to serve you
SOUPS • PHO
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130
San Marcos CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Players Sports Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
FroYo Love
Delicious self serve frozen yogurt and toppings.
The Bellows
Local gem with meticulously sourced ingredients and an eclectic menu. One of the best cocktail/whiskey bars in North County.
Buona Forchetta
Come in and enjoy!