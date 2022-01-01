Chef's Table Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1546 Babcock Road
Popular Items
Location
1546 Babcock Road
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Stuffed
Home of the California Burrito!
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.
Sangria on the Burg
Come in and enjoy!
Poke Planet
Come in and enjoy!