Chela

408 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos Arabes (DF)$5.00
Caramelized pork shoulder, sweet maple chipotle, onions, zaatar pita. Entree size is two tacos (larger than our regular ones) plus rice & beans.
Nachos (GF, V)$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
Suizas Enchiladas (GF)$24.65
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
Fish Taco (DF)$6.00
Tempura wild caught cod, slaw, chipotle aioli, red guajillo sauce,  our
tortillas. Entree portion is three tacos plus rice & beans.
House Made Chips and Salsa (GF, V)$5.25
Platanitos (GF, V)$8.65
Fried sweet plantains, queso fresco, salsa verde. (Ask for no queso fresco to make it vegan)
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Shrimp Tacos (DF)$6.00
Crispy shrimp, Mexican coleslaw, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, housemade
corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Guacamole (GF, V)$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

408 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
