Chicken salad in Chelan

Chelan restaurants
Chelan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Marcela's Cocina Mexicana - 119 E Woodin Ave

119 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

Takeout
L-Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
The Vogue Coffee Bar image

 

The Vogue Coffee Bar

117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.00
