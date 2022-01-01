Go
Toast

Chela's Beer Garden

Mexican Inspired Beer Garden

15301 NW 67th Ave. • $$

Avg 3 (86 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery

Location

15301 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM Miami Lakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

100 Montaditos

No reviews yet

100 Montaditos is a gastronomic experience not to be missed. We have taken the quintessential flavor that Spain is renowned for and we have added a few ideas of our own. All of our ingredients are fresh, authentic, and delightful. Combined expertly, our ingredients include every culinary aspect of Spain, from our patented bread to our famous wine selection.
Our mission is to bring to Bring Spain to you, in all of its beautiful facets.
What better place to enjoy a match, a casual lunch with friends, or a night out on the town. Come and experience a taste of Spain.

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston