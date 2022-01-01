Go
Toast

Chellos Pizza

The Best Artisan Pizza in Jacksonville! A pizzeria that recovers the tradition of individual pizza made with slowly fermented dough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Fresh pastas, gourmet burgers and traditional dishes.

6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pro Salad$8.99
spring mix, lettuce, tomato, onions, fresh mozzarella, black olives, boiled egg, heart of palm, shaved parmesan.
Mutz
San Marco
See full menu

Location

6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOJO Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

MOJO Bar-B-Que in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood is our original location, which opened in 2003. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

Emperors Jacksonville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emperors Jacksonville VIP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

No reviews yet

Food truck- Chicken and Waffles

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston