Chelmsford restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
29 Chelmsford Street, Chelmsford
|Orange 2 Liter
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
296 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford
|Large Caesar
|$5.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Epicurean Feast
271 Mill Road, Chelmsford
|Soup - Bowl
|$1.90
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
FishBones
34 Central Square, Chelmsford
|Classic Caeser
|$9.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
|Spicy Lobster Sautee
|$33.00
Fresh lobster meat, spicy vodka sauce, fresh fettuccini and slow roasted tomatoes.
|Mixed Seafood Grill
|$25.00
swordfish, salmon, jumbo shrimp, rice pilaf,
roasted assorted vegetables
Andiamo Restaurant - Chelmsford
18 Boston Rd Suite 100, Chelmsford
|Burger
|$18.00
Chuck/Short Rib Blend, Roasted Hazelnut Butter, Crispy Pork Belly, Aged Sharp Cheddar, And Hand-Cut Truffle Fries
|Bolognese, Full
|$21.00
Signature Dish from Emilia Romagna
In House Made Fusilli, Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Sicilian White Anchovy, and Shaved Parmigiano
Epicurean Feast
297 Billerica Road, Chelmsford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Max and Leo's - Chelmsford
20 Boston Road, Chelmsford
Egg Mania- Lowell
83 Parkhurst Road, Unit 15, Chelmsford
|Rajwadi Lassi
|$6.99
Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios
|Paneer Bhurji
|$10.99
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
|Paneer Lahori
|$14.99
Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy
Feng Shui - Chelmsford
285 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford