Lobsters in Chelmsford

Feng Shui Chelmsford EM - 285 Chelmsford Street
285 Chelmsford Street, Chelmsford
|Shrimp in Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊
|$19.00
|Lobster Sauce 龙湖水
|$16.00
More about Fishbones Restaurant
Fishbones Restaurant
34 Central Square, Chelmsford
|Lobster Risotto
|$35.00
freshly shucked lobster meat, carnaroli rice, scallions, tomatoes
|Spicy Lobster Sautee
|$35.00
Fresh lobster meat, spicy vodka sauce, fresh fettuccini and slow roasted tomatoes.
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
freshly shucked lobster meat, lemon aioli,
choice of two side dishes
(shell particles may be encountered in this item)