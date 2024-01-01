Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Chelmsford

Go
Chelmsford restaurants
Toast

Chelmsford restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Feng Shui Chelmsford EM - 285 Chelmsford Street

285 Chelmsford Street, Chelmsford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊$19.00
Lobster Sauce 龙湖水$16.00
More about Feng Shui Chelmsford EM - 285 Chelmsford Street
Item pic

 

Fishbones Restaurant

34 Central Square, Chelmsford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Risotto$35.00
freshly shucked lobster meat, carnaroli rice, scallions, tomatoes
Spicy Lobster Sautee$35.00
Fresh lobster meat, spicy vodka sauce, fresh fettuccini and slow roasted tomatoes.
Lobster Roll$30.00
freshly shucked lobster meat, lemon aioli,
choice of two side dishes
(shell particles may be encountered in this item)
More about Fishbones Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Chelmsford

French Fries

Pork Belly

Risotto

Cake

Sea Scallops

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

More near Chelmsford to explore

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston