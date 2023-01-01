Quesadillas in Chelmsford
Chelmsford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about herradura vieja restourant
herradura vieja restourant
7 Summer street unit 03, Chelmsford
|Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
More about Epicurean Feast - 7810 - Zoll at Quorum Office Park
Epicurean Feast - 7810 - Zoll at Quorum Office Park
271 Mill Road, Chelmsford
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla