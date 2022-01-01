Chelsea Cafe

Go
SANDWICHES

1007 Slater Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$4.75
One egg scrambled with bacon, sausage, cheese and spring onions. Topped with chipotle sauce
Club Sandwich$9.95
Premium sliced ham, oven roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast with choice of side
The Western Omelet Wrap$4.75
Scrambled egg, ham, swiss, green pepper, red onion, tomatoes with a chipotle mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.95
Cajun seasoned Chicken with Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Ranch in a spinach wrap
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
How can you go wrong with homemade chocolate chip cookies made fresh daily
Two Egg Sandwich$4.95
Two eggs, prepared as you like. Your choice of bread and add ons
Fountain Drink$2.00
California Club Sandwich$9.50
Smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on toasted wheat bread and choice of side
Hashbrown patty$1.50
BLT Sandwich$7.25
Traditional bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on wheat toast. Add cheese or turkey options. Served with choice of side
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1007 Slater Rd

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
