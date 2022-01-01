Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3855 Glade Road, Suite 110, Colleyville TX 76034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Glade Parks
No Reviews
1220 Chisolm Trail Suite Euless, TX 76039
View restaurant
Old West Cafe - Beford - 2900 Highway 121
No Reviews
2900 Highway 121 Bedford, TX 76021
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colleyville
Costa Vida - Colleyville - Colleyville
4.7 • 4,731
5615 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4.9 • 925
4712 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant