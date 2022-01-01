Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Chelsea
/
Chelsea
/
Salmon
Chelsea restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tambo 22
22 Adams Street, Chelsea
Avg 5
(573 reviews)
Salmon
$26.00
Skin on Salmon Filet, Raw Sugar Cane Rocoto Glaze, Yuca Frita, Pickled Cabbage
More about Tambo 22
The Chelsea Station Restaurant
105 Everett Ave, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Salmon
$29.00
More about The Chelsea Station Restaurant
More near Chelsea to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Winthrop
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston