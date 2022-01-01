Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Chelsea
/
Chelsea
/
Bread Pudding
Chelsea restaurants that serve bread pudding
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Grateful Crow
420 N Main St Suite 100, Chelsea
Avg 4.9
(192 reviews)
Hawaiian Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about The Grateful Crow
Common Grill
112 South Main Street, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding
$8.00
Mocha and Vanilla Bean Creme Anglaise, Caramel Sauce
More about Common Grill
