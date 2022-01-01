Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Chelsea
/
Chelsea
/
Cake
Chelsea restaurants that serve cake
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Grateful Crow
420 N Main St Suite 100, Chelsea
Avg 4.9
(192 reviews)
Remedy Carrot Cake
$10.00
Crab Cake
$16.00
Crab, Avocado, Basil Aioli
Gluten Free
*Contains Egg*
More about The Grateful Crow
PIZZA • GRILL
Thompson's Pizzeria
20700 W Old US 12, Chelsea
Avg 4.7
(1310 reviews)
Lava Cake
$8.49
More about Thompson's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Chelsea
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
More near Chelsea to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(531 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(67 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston