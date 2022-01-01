Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Chelsea

Chelsea restaurants
Chelsea restaurants that serve french fries

The Grateful Crow image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Grateful Crow

420 N Main St Suite 100, Chelsea

Avg 4.9 (192 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
Vegan Gluten Free
More about The Grateful Crow
Thompson's Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Thompson's Pizza

20700 W Old US 12, Chelsea

Avg 4.7 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Thompson's Pizza

