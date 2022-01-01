Chelsea’s Live
Come in and enjoy!
1010 Nicholson Dr Ste A
Location
1010 Nicholson Dr Ste A
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Serop's Express Main Street
Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!
Pinetta's
Come in and enjoy!
FRESHJUNKIE
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Mimi
Come in and enjoy!