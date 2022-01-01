Chelsea Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
821 North Market Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
821 North Market Street
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Stitch House Brewery
180 seat brewery located in Wilmington's Central Business District at 829 North Market Street. Offering full line of beers brewed on location with a great selection of cheese and meat plates, soups, salads, sandwiches and share size skillet dishes.
DiMeo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
La Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Savanna
Come in and enjoy!