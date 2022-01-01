Go
Toast

Chelsea Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

821 North Market Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)

Popular Items

Chelsea Cheeseburger$14.00
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Beer-Braised Onions, Aged White Cheddar, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
Smokin' Joe Burger$15.00
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, , Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Tavern Pretzel Crullers$8.00
(3) House-Made Pretzel Crullers served with Garlic Herb Butter & Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Creole Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Lettuce,
Tomato, Smoked Paprika Remoulade, Fresh Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Honey Chipotle Wings$12.50
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Honey Chipotle Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Large Spinach Salad$10.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Candied Almonds, Crumbled Local Goat Cheese,
Golden Raisin Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
Buffalo Wings$12.50
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

821 North Market Street

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stitch House Brewery

No reviews yet

180 seat brewery located in Wilmington's Central Business District at 829 North Market Street. Offering full line of beers brewed on location with a great selection of cheese and meat plates, soups, salads, sandwiches and share size skillet dishes.

DiMeo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savanna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston