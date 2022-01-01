Go
Toast

Vault Manhattan

Come in and enjoy!

410 West 16th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Routestock Cab Sauv Route 29 2017 Bottle
See full menu

Location

410 West 16th Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1 Penn Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sotto 13

No reviews yet

Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.

Ample Hills Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AnnTremet Cake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston