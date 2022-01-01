Vault Manhattan
Come in and enjoy!
410 West 16th Street
Popular Items
Location
410 West 16th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
1 Penn Plaza
Come in and enjoy!
Sotto 13
Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.
Ample Hills Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
AnnTremet Cake
Come in and enjoy!