Go
Toast

Chelseas Restaurant & Pub

Food • Sports • Camaraderie • 9 year consecutive winner of best wings in Hunterdon County! Join us!

1051 U.S. 22

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$15.99
Breaded buffalo wings
49ers Burger$12.99
Topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo
20 wings$29.99
French Dip$13.99
Sliced roast beef served on a sub roll with melted swiss cheese and a side of au jus
Marino Panini$11.99
Turkey breast, sliced apple, melted brie and apricot glaze
Build a Burger$11.99
Be creative and have it your way! Choice of two toppings included
$11.99
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Served with honey mustard
Onions Rings$6.99
Beer battered, served with Texas petal sauce
Roethlisburger$12.99
Topped with barbeque sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and onion straws
10 Chicken Wings$15.99
Voted "Best Wings" in Hunterdon County by HunterdonHappening.com! Straight out of Hell's Kitchen - served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks!
See full menu

Location

1051 U.S. 22

Lebanon NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fox & Hound Tavern at The Lebanon Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitchen American Grill

No reviews yet

Our restaurant is the heart and soul of the neighborhood, offering a modern space and atmosphere, where family and friends gather to eat, drink and make memories!

Finnagel's

No reviews yet

A cozy restaurant with an Irish style pub.

Citispot Tea and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston