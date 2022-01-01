Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

No reviews yet

Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, the Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten has been serving up authentic German specialties and continental cuisine since 1939. Although currently limited to outdoor dining and take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is normally open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 12 noon. The Beer Hall at the Plattduetsche Biergarten is open year-round Friday through Sunday, hours change seasonally. You can enjoy a meal with full table service in our Beer Hall restaurant or a more casual experience downstairs or from our Brathaus in the warmer months. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday brunch is served the last weekend of the month. In addition, the Plattduetsche offers catering facilities for groups of 10 to 700, off-site catering packages, a bar menu, outdoor and indoor festivals and theme nights throughout the year and Long Island's largest Biergarten.

