CHENNAI HOPPERS

Inspired by south Indian traditions, Chennai Hoppers embodies the traditional flavor profiles to offer exotic dishes in authentic flavor with emphasis on refined and creative cuisine from the traditional kitchens of Southern India of Tamilnadu, where the city of Chennai is located. Our contemporary version of rustic Indian food will be beyond your expectation but still rooted in its origins.

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE

Popular Items

Kothu Parotta
(Contains gluten) Shredded layered bread, onions, tomatoes, chilis, curry leaves and spices cooked with vegetables or chicken or scrambled eggs. Served with veg or non-veg sauce.
Masala Dosa$12.95
(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.
Dum Chicken Biryani$15.95
The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
Naan
(Contains gluten) Indian flat bread. Choice of plain/butter/garlic/mint/cheese/onion kulcha.
Dum Goat Biryani$18.95
The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
Dum Veg Biryani$13.95
The perfect delicacy of made with seasonal vegetables, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
Old Delhi Butter Chicken$15.95
(Contains dairy) Pulled tandoori chicken cooked in butter, tomato sauce & aromatic spices.
Street Samosa$6.95
(Vegan) Tri-folded puff pastry stuffed with potato, chilis, mint, cilantro & chat masala, deep fried.
Murg Tikka Masala$15.95
(Contains dairy) Cubes of chicken char grilled and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Kozhi 65$12.45
Cubes of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, deep fried.
Location

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE

GAITHERSBURG MD

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
