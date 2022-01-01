CHENNAI HOPPERS
Inspired by south Indian traditions, Chennai Hoppers embodies the traditional flavor profiles to offer exotic dishes in authentic flavor with emphasis on refined and creative cuisine from the traditional kitchens of Southern India of Tamilnadu, where the city of Chennai is located. Our contemporary version of rustic Indian food will be beyond your expectation but still rooted in its origins.
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE
GAITHERSBURG MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
