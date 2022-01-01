Go
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

Nourish Your Happiness!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Custom Plate$8.50
Grass Fed Steak$14.75
Customize your steak plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Charred Rare Tri-Tip Steak / Roasted Red and Yellow Bell Peppers / White Cheddar / Carmelized Onions / Avocado / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Sriracha Aioli / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO DFO KO
Grass Fed Burger$14.00
Chive Aioli / Red Onion Marmalade / Heirloom Tomato / Arugula / White Cheddar / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO KO
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$13.50
Slow Roasted Turkey Breast / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Butter Lettuce / Chive Aioli / Heirloom Tomato / Tomato Basil Wrap
GFO KO
Chicken Tortilla$6.50
Sustainable Salmon$14.50
Customize your salmon plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.
Classic Acai Bowl$8.50
Blend: Acai / Mixed Berries / Banana / Apple Juice
Toppings: Banana / Strawberries / Blueberries / Granola / Agave Nectar
GF DF V
Vegan Impossible Burger$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
Cherish Chicken Club$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101

Chandler AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
