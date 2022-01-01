Cherokee Tap Room
Great food, Great Drinks and Great Friends
699 Elysburg Road
Location
699 Elysburg Road
Danville PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Heeter's Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Old City Bagel Company
Specializing in handcrafted, freshly baked bagels, drinks, sandwiches & more.
Hilltop Bar & Grille
Classic American Roadhouse serving traditional American cuisine in a casual aatmosphere.
May's Drive-In
Come in and enjoy!