Go
Banner picView gallery

Cherokee Rose

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

Ocilla Highway

Fitzgerald, GA 31750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

Ocilla Highway, Fitzgerald GA 31750

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Li'l Shack by the Trax LLC - 228 N Grant St
orange starNo Reviews
228 N Grant St Fitzgerald, GA 31750
View restaurantnext
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL - 307 W 12 st
orange starNo Reviews
307 W 12 st Tifton, GA 31794
View restaurantnext
MaryO's Foodtruck LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2000 US Route 82 Tifton, GA 31793
View restaurantnext
The Fitzgerald Pillars - 105 E Roanoke Dr
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Roanoke Dr Fitzgerald, GA 31750
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Chavez - 1101 King Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1101 King Rd Tifton, GA 31793
View restaurantnext
Ellianos Coffee - Tifton, GA
orange starNo Reviews
148 South Virginia Avenue Tifton, GA 31794
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fitzgerald

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cherokee Rose

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston