Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street

Popular Items

Caesar Wrap$12.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, caesar salad, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, wrapped in a New Mexico red chili flour tortilla
1/2 Tots$3.50
Wings$15.00
Choose from gold n’ tangy, lousiana, bbq, atomic, or teriyaki, served with ranch or blue cheese ~
Fries$6.00
1/2 Fries$3.50
Little Cricket$9.00
1/4 pound
Tater Tots$5.00
1/2 Onion Rings$3.50
Frings$7.00
Cricket Burger$11.00
1/2 pound
Location

2220 Blake Street

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
