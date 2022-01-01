Cherry Hill restaurants you'll love
Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill
|Popular items
|Erlton Burger
|$15.00
House Blended Burger, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Beer Cheese,
Cherrywood Candied Bacon, Sriracha Garlic Aioli, Sunny egg on an Italian Bun, French Fries
|Filet Mignon Poppers
|$17.00
Tender filet stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon & grilled, w/trio of sauces
|Short Rib
|$16.00
Beer Braised Short Rib, Horseradish Aioli, Cheddar Cheese,
Crispy Onions, on a toasted baguette, French Fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Caffe Aldo Lamberti
2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.99
Homemade Guacamole and Home Fried Tortilla Chips.
|Birria Tacos
|$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Filled with Beef and Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and Served with Broth and Limes.
|Street Tacos
Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese. $3.5
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN
The Cub and Bunny Cafe
1206 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
1588 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Amici Restaurant
312 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill
Rock N Flavors
1900 Frontage Rd Apt 214, Cherry Hill
PLNT Burger
1558 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|Crispy Herb Fries
|$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
