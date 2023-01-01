Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Calamari
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve calamari
Amici
312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$17.00
Served with spicy tomato sauce
More about Amici
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$15.99
More about Canela Mexican Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill
Stew
Hot Chocolate
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Shrimp Tempura
More near Cherry Hill to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston