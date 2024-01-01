Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Cannolis
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill
Avg 4.5
(1528 reviews)
CANNOLI
$6.50
4 mini chocolate chip cannoli per order.
More about Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
Bricco - Cherry Hill - NEW
2110 E RT 70, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$6.00
More about Bricco - Cherry Hill - NEW
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill
Tiramisu
Pies
French Fries
Hummus
Chocolate Brownies
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
More near Cherry Hill to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(740 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston