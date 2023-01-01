Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Chicken Nuggets
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Normas
145 Barclay Shopping Center, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
KID'S CHICKEN NUGGETS
$9.00
Homemade, handbreaded chicken nuggets, with choice of side.
More about Normas
25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
4 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets
$6.75
More about 25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
