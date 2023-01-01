Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Chicken Piccata
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve chicken piccata
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill
Avg 4.5
(1528 reviews)
CHICKEN PICCATA
$23.00
Butter, white wine, lemon, capers, capellini
More about Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
Amici
312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$26.00
More about Amici
