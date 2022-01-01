Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill restaurants
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Terry's Cafe

101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill

Takeout
Chicken Salad$5.00
House made chicken salad with celery
More about Terry's Cafe
25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave

4 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton , grated parmesan cheese & grilled chicken
with Caesar dressing
House Chicken Salad$9.75
Grilled chicken, iceberg- romaine lettuce , tomato, cucumber & red onion with Italian dressing
More about 25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave

