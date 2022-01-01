Chicken salad in Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Terry's Cafe
Terry's Cafe
101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill
|Chicken Salad
|$5.00
House made chicken salad with celery
More about 25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
4 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton , grated parmesan cheese & grilled chicken
with Caesar dressing
|House Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Grilled chicken, iceberg- romaine lettuce , tomato, cucumber & red onion with Italian dressing