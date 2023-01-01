Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Chips And Salsa
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Salsas & Chips
$8.99
Homemade Salsa and Home Fried tortilla Chips.
More about Canela Mexican Cafe
Terry's Cafe
101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$2.50
More about Terry's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill
Milkshakes
Cheese Pizza
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Stew
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Hot Chocolate
More near Cherry Hill to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(593 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston