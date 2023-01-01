Enchiladas in Cherry Hill
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill
|Enchiladas De
|$17.99
3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Your Favorite Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions and Avocado. Served with Rice and Beans.
Verde: Jalapeños and Tomatillo.
Roja: Dry Guajillo Peppers And Plum Tomatoes.
Mole Poblano: Contains Nuts and Sesame Seeds.
|Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
|$18.99
3 Corn tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions & Avocado. Served with Rice & Beans