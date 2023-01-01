Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill restaurants
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve enchiladas

Canela Mexican Cafe

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill

Enchiladas De$17.99
3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Your Favorite Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions and Avocado. Served with Rice and Beans.
Verde: Jalapeños and Tomatillo.
Roja: Dry Guajillo Peppers And Plum Tomatoes.
Mole Poblano: Contains Nuts and Sesame Seeds.
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano$18.99
3 Corn tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions & Avocado. Served with Rice & Beans
Terry's Cafe

101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill

Breakfast Enchilada Bowl$6.00
Breakfast potato bowl stuffed with eggs & enchilada chicken, topped with monterey cheese & sour cream.
