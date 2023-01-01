Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill restaurants
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve flan

Canela Mexican Cafe

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choco Flan$6.50
Homemade Chocoflan
Flan$4.99
Homemade Flan
More about Canela Mexican Cafe
Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant - 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q

219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Leche Flan Square$5.50
Leche flan or creme caramel is a Filipino dessert made with egg yolks, milk and sugar. Size: 5" square.
More about Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant - 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q

