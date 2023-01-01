Flan in Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve flan
More about Canela Mexican Cafe
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill
|Choco Flan
|$6.50
Homemade Chocoflan
|Flan
|$4.99
Homemade Flan
More about Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant - 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q
Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant - 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q
219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q, Cherry Hill
|Leche Flan Square
|$5.50
Leche flan or creme caramel is a Filipino dessert made with egg yolks, milk and sugar. Size: 5" square.