Paninis in Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve paninis
More about Terry's Cafe
Terry's Cafe
101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill
|Caprese Panini
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomato, spinach, herb mayo & balsamic glaze on baguette
More about 25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
4 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
|Cuban Panini
|$9.99
Tender Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo And Yellow Mustard.
|Veggie Panini
|$9.00
Tomato, Lettuce, Mushroom, roasted peppers, Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, & Pepper jack cheese.
|Tuscan Panini
|$9.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms & balsamic vinaigrette