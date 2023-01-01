Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill restaurants
Toast

Cherry Hill restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti's Tutti Toscani

1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill

Avg 4.5 (1528 reviews)
Takeout
PENNE ALLA VODKA$18.50
Sun-dried tomatoes, basil
More about Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
Amici

312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Vodka$24.00
Penne with prosciutto in a Vodka sauce
More about Amici

