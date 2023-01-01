Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Penne
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill
Avg 4.5
(1528 reviews)
PENNE ALLA VODKA
$18.50
Sun-dried tomatoes, basil
More about Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
Amici
312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Penne Vodka
$24.00
Penne with prosciutto in a Vodka sauce
More about Amici
